Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 319,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,848. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.