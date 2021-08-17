Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $104.60

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.60.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.