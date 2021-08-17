Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $77.00

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $82.44. 2,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,701. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 68,143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

