Brokerages Set GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) PT at $78.83

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. 11,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $82.26.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.