Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Price Target at C$25.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.89. 46,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,723. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

