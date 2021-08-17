Brokerages Set Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) PT at $37.21

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

NIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Niu Technologies by 293.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 185,086 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,821. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

