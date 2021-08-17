Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $19.71

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,502. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $106,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

