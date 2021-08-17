Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Target Price at $39.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.19. 79,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

