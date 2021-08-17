Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Price Target at C$1.06

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGY shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,682. The stock has a market cap of C$178.41 million and a PE ratio of 0.72. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

