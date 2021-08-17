Brokers Offer Predictions for City Developments Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of City Developments in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

