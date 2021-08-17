Brokers Offer Predictions for City Developments Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of City Developments in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
About City Developments
City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.
