Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,076. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.