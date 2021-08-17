BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.26.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,241.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 in the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

