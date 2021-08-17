BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and $119,246.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00127396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,754.10 or 0.99571012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.51 or 0.00884391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.