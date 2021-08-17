BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 47.6% in July

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the first quarter worth $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

