BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Down 4.8%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 1,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 904,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

