Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Marco Gobbetti Sells 16,371 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total transaction of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34).

BRBY opened at GBX 2,058 ($26.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,119.91. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

