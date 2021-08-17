Burger Swap Reaches One Day Volume of $17.66 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $5.75 or 0.00012593 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $82.79 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00918822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00163032 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 14,769,048 coins and its circulating supply is 14,394,048 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

