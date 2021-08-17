Burlington Stores, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

BURL opened at $340.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.05. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $189.37 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

