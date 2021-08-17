Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CGLD stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.
Buscar Company Profile
