Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGLD stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Buscar has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

