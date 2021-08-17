Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardlytics news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,284. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

