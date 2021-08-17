Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 35,681 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 35,681 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WLL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

