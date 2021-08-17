Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,366 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

