Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 141.4% in July

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the July 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CLMT stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
