Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 141.4% in July

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the July 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLMT stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

