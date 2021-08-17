Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. Analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 120.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.