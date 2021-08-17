Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,364. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.74.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 over the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

