Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 117.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

