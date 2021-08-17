Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.89.

CDPYF opened at $48.27 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $1.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

