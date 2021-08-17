Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$68.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.22.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$60.47. The company had a trading volume of 136,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,067. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$42.22 and a twelve month high of C$62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.08.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

