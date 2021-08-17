Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €62.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

ETR COK opened at €52.26 ($61.48) on Monday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €57.66 ($67.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €51.49.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

