Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Cango has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

CANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 945.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

