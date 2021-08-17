Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of XLY traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.26. 761,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,032. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The company has a market cap of C$213.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.03.

