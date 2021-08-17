Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Canoo alerts:

NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 63,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,616. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,311,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.