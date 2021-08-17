Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GOEV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 96,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,616. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88. Canoo has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

