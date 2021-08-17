Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MannKind in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 2,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

