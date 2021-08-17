CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.32. The company had a trading volume of 837,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

