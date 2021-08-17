Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.79

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.79 and last traded at C$42.74, with a volume of 160518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPX. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.68.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.36. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.79%.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.