Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the July 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

CRTPF stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.