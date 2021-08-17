Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Position Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 55,234 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of CSII opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

