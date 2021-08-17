CargoX (CXO) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $55.11 million and approximately $134,427.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 167,160,147 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

