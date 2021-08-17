Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. 37,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

