Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.60 on Friday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $228,420,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

