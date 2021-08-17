Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.71 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

