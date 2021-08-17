Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

