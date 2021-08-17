CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) vs. Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Head-To-Head Contrast

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CB Financial Services pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares CB Financial Services and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services -21.05% 8.37% 0.78% Enterprise Financial Services 29.86% 11.05% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CB Financial Services and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.11%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and Enterprise Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $56.94 million 2.19 -$10.64 million $1.63 14.23 Enterprise Financial Services $359.28 million 4.89 $74.38 million $2.76 16.49

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats CB Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and twenty-one branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as two loan production offices in Fayette and Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

