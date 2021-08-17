CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.68

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $2,010,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

