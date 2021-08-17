CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. CDK Global also posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

