Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 517.07 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

