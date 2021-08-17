CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

