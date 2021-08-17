CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

