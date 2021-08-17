Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CNTA remained flat at $$20.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 97,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,522. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.53 and a quick ratio of 16.53.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.